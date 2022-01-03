Karnataka Minister, Congress MP get into verbal fight in the presence of the CM Bommai at Ramanagara event

Ramanagara: At a Government organised public function in Karnataka’s Ramanagara on Monday, Congress Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh and State Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan got into an altercation on stage over some development work, in the presence of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

A video of the incident has captured the ruckus that broke out between Congress and BJP MLAs in the backdrop of loud sloganeering by supporters. KPCC President DK Shivakumar’s brother Suresh was seen losing his cool and walking up to confront Narayan. Almost on the verge of a fistfight, the two were quickly pulled aside by fellow leaders and policemen present at the event.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress MP DK Suresh and State Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan entered into an altercation on stage over some development works, in presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai at an event in Ramanagara today pic.twitter.com/83YuuBhN8o — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

However, within seconds, the Congress leader engaged in a row with Narayan while trying to pull the microphone, where he was joined by Congress’ Bangalore Rural MLC S Ravi. The Congress leader walked up to the podium and tried to speak, when the Minister quickly snatched the mic back from him. This lead to another round of fight between the leaders on stage. As things heated up again, more cops got on the stage to quell the storm. Amid the commotion following the incident, Suresh sat down on the stage in protest.

Speaking soon after, Bommai said that he had come to contribute to the development and urged the people not to mix politics with development. At the event, Bommai had unveiled the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bengaluru founder Kempegowda. It was his first visit to Ramanagara after becoming chief minister.