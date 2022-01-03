Kerala: Assaulted actress sends letter to the CM, DGP asking not to delay justice

Kochi: The survivor in Kerala actress assault case has broken her silence just few days after the prosecution sought further probe into the matter. The actress has sent a letter, addressed to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and director general of police, Anil Kanth, in which she reportedly expressed her disappointment over the case being dragged for long.

The incident occurred in February 2017. It is being alleged that the prime accused, ‘Pulsar’ Suni was paid by actor Dileep to kidnap and assault the female actor. Actor Dileep was arrested in July 2017 in connection with the case and was later released on bail. He is named as a conspirator in the case.

Recently, the issue had returned to the limelight after a director, Balachandrakumar, who claims to have been associated with Dileep in connection with his film , has made a series of revelations. He claimed to have seen the prime accused in Dileep’s residence and also said that the actor had a video of the assault before it was produced in court. Following this, the probe team has requested for permission for undertaking steps to investigate the matter under criminal law. However, the trial court ruled out the plea for getting a stay in the case because of which further investigation is being delayed. So far two special public prosecutors have withdrawn alleging bias from the part of the CBI special court judge, who is handling the case. All these concerns are reportedly mentioned in the letter.