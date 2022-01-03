Kerala CM to hold district-level meetings to address concerns over K-Rail starting tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a series of discussions with political party leaders, representatives of various organisations, technical experts and influential citizens as a part of the government’s attempt to cool down the protests against the flagship project of the government, the SilverLine semi-high speed rail line.

The first meeting will be held on Tuesday at Jimmy George Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The district-level meetings will be completed by January 27. Meetings in Ernakulam (Jan 6), Kollam (12), Pathanamthitta (14), Thrissur (17), and Kannur (20) are already scheduled. Pinarayi has also decided to meet media editors on January 25. ‘The doubts of the participants will be cleared in the meetings’, CPI(M) said in a statement.

The Chief Minister is holding the discussions to clear the air and convince the people that the campaign against the project is an organised activity of the opposition parties, the statement read. Meanwhile, Congress-led UDF has said that they will organise people against the project.