Law student stabbed to death by rivals in Haryana; friend commits suicide

Faridabad: A 24-year-old law student was stabbed to death while his friend, who was also attacked, allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train. Police officials said that a two-year-old enmity led to the alleged murder in Sagarpur village in Faridabad, Haryana, on Saturday.

The victim- Rahul and his friend Rinku were on their way back home in Sagarpur from Sunped village when the attackers called them up for a meet. They then followed the duo, hit them with iron roads and stabbed using sharp weapons, according to the police. Police, quoting his father Dharmraj, said that Rahul was stabbed at least 14 times. Dharmraj informed the police that he and his family members rushed Rahul to hospital soon after they received the information but he was declared brought dead. Dharmraj further alleged that his son’s attackers threatened to kill him too.

Rahul’s friend Rinku, who also sustained grievous injuries but survived the attack, allegedly ended his life by jumping before a train, police said. The accused Hari Om, Sagar, Aman and Ashish among others have been booked under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station in Ballabhgarh. Police said that all the accused are absconding.

Rahul’s body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem and police personnel are conducting raids to nab the accused. The railway police have taken up the suicide case, Sadar police station SHO Rambir Singh said.