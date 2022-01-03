Massive fire breaks out at furniture scrap shop

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a furniture scrap shop located at D’Silva Compound in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning. Eight fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot and the firefighting is still on. There was no report of any casualty or injury.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.