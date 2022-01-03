Motorola to launch its Moto G71: Know the specifications

New Delhi: Motorola will launch its latest smartphone Moto G71 in India soon. Moto G71 was globally launched in November third week along with Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31. The Lenovo-owned brand has decided to launch the smartphone later this month.

Moto G71 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Also Read: Yamaha to launch FZS-Fi Dlx in India: Know the features and price

Moto G71has a triple rear camera setup – a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, It has a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with Turbo Power 30 fast charging. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi ac.

Globally, Moto G71 is priced at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,200). The Indian variant is also likely to be priced in the same range.