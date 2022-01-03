National capital witnessed rise in power demands in 2021

Delhi’s peak electricity consumption increased to 7,323 MW in 2021, just a smidgeon lower than the all-time high of 7,409 MW in 2019, but much higher than the equivalent demand of 6,341 MW in 2020, according to official data.

Officials from the power distribution firms blame the high demand for electricity in the capital on a catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 and persistent bad weather.

On a daily basis, Delhi had an increase in power demand on 227 days in 2021 compared to comparable days in 2020, meaning that Delhi used 61% more electricity in 2021 than it did in 2020.

Also Read: Army helicopter makes emergency landing in Haryana due to glitch

The national capital was not only hit by cold waves at the start and close of the year, but also by a strong monsoon that lasted until late October. Until December 29, the city received 1,512.4 mm of rain, the second-highest total ever.

‘It was a year of extreme weather events and records being broken in the capital each month this year. This, along with the Covid related restrictions and their easing had an impact on the city’s power demand’, Discom officials said.