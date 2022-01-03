Pak intruder shot dead in Arnia sector of J&K

New Delhi: A Pakistani intruder was caught and shot dead on Sunday night near the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu, Border Security Force (BSF) officials informed on Monday. BSF personnel on patrolling duty observed suspicious movement in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia Sector, it said on Monday.

‘Alert troops of BSF Jammu fires upon suspicious movement of Pak intruder in Arnia sector of Jammu area opposite Border Pillar No 978’, BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323nkm India-Pakistan border said. The force added that the firing was done on the intervening night of January 2-3 and that the search operation is underway.