Possible dates of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr in 2022 revealed

Dubai: The possible dates of Eid Al Fitr and Ramadan have been announced. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences based in the UAE has revealed the possible dates of Eid Al Fitr and Ramadan in UAE.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan said that the holy month of Ramadan may begin on April 2, 2022. Al-Jarwan forecasted that the Jumada Al Akhirah – the 6th month of the Islamic calendar year – will begin on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Thus, there are three months left for Ramadan.

Ramadan is the 9th month of the Hijri year, which is based on the lunar calendar. Hijri calendar began in 622 Gregorian calendar year when Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) migrated from Makkah to Madinah.

Eid Al Fitr is expected to start on Monday, May 2, 2022.