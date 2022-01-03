State government imposes new Covid-19 restrictions

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government announced new Covid-19 restrictions in the state. The new curbs were introduced due to concern over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

According to the new guidelines, stadiums, parks and gyms will be closed. Swimming pools and tourist destinations will also remain closed till further order.

Educational institutions will also remain shut till further orders. Official work will be allowed with 50% capacity. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in gatherings for weddings and funerals.

Markets will be closed at 8 pm while pharmacies, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open. Religious places will remain open, he added.