Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty edge higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices started the first trading session of 2022 on a positive note. The gains in the IT, financial and auto shares has supported the upward rally of the equity indices.

BSE Sensex is higher by 610 points or 10.05% at 58,663. NSE Nifty surged 171 points or 0.99% to 17,125. Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.92% and small-cap shares were trading 1.29%. The volatility index rose 1.83% to 16.52.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

The top gainers in the market were Eicher Motor, Coal India, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Coal India and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were Cipla, Dr Reddy, Divi’s Lab, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra.