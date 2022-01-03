Strong earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hits Taiwan

Taipei: A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck ff the coast of eastern Taiwan on Monday evening. The tremors were felt in the capital city of Taipei. There were no immediate reports of damage to property, or injuries.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude higher at 6.2. The epicentre was given in the sea 56 kilometres east of the coastal city of Hualien at a depth of 28 kilometres .

Also Read: India Meteorological Department predicts rainfall in these states from January 5-9

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates. A 6.5-magnitude quake struck northeastern Yilan in October with minimal damage, in part because it was at a depth of 67 kilometres. Hualien was struck by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in 2018 that killed 17 people and injured nearly 300.