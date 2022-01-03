Sudan Prime Minister announces resignation amid violent protests

Khartoum: Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation on Sunday, through a video address from Hamdok posted on the verified YouTube account of the Prime Minister’s office, on Sunday. The announcement came after three protesters were killed by Sudanese security forces during anti-coup demonstrations near the capital Sunday, the civilian-allied Sudanese Central Doctors Committee (SCDC) said.

The announcement came just weeks after he was reinstated in a controversial deal with the military. Sudan had been undergoing a fragile journey towards civilian rule since the 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir, but was plunged into turmoil when military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a coup on October 25 and detained Hamdok.

In a televised speech announcing his resignation, Hamdok said that he is stepping down to make way for ‘the daughters or sons’ of the country to complete the transitional period. He also praised the Sudanese people for their determination in demanding ‘freedom and justice’ during the protests, adding that ‘you will definitely have a better future with your revolutionary enthusiasm’.

Mr Hamdok said that ‘Sudan was at a dangerous turning point that threatens its whole survival’. He claimed to have tried his best to stop the country from ‘sliding towards disaster’, but that ‘despite everything that has been done to reach a consensus… it has not happened’.

Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Khartoum and the city of Omdurman on Sunday. Protesters chanted “power to the people’ and called on the military to leave politics alone. On social media, activists have said 2022 will be ‘the year of the continuation of the resistance’. More than 50 people have been killed at protests since the coup, including at least three on Sunday, according to the pro-democracy Sudan Central Doctors’ Committee.