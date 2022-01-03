UAE approves of protein based vaccine developed by Sinopharm

The health ministry of the United Arab Emirates has approved the emergency use of Sinopharm’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, which will be offered to the public as a booster dosage beginning January 2022.

The vaccine will be developed and supplied by a joint venture between Group 42 in the UAE and China National Biotec Group (CNBG), a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), according to a statement released by the government on Monday.

According to the government, the permission came after a UAE-based study that included people who had previously received two doses of Sinopharm CNBG’s inactivated vaccine.

On Monday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported 1,732 new coronavirus cases and one fatality. Authorities claimed that roughly 91 percent of the population of around 10 million had been properly vaccinated.