10 killed, 40 injured in road accident

Lahore: In a tragic incident, 10 people lost their lives and 40 others were injured in a head-on collision between two passenger buses. The accident took place in Punjab province in Pakistan.

Also Read: Dubai Health Authority announces timings of Covid testing, visa medical centres and hospitals

According to police, the driver of one of the buses lost control over the vehicle in order to save a motorcyclist, and rammed into the other bus coming from the opposite direction. Six persons died on the spot while three succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The motorcyclist was also killed.