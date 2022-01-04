Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Keralite wins 25 million UAE dirhams (Rs 50 crore)

Abu Dhabi: Haridasan Moothattil Vasunni,a Keralite based in Abu Dhabi has won 25 million UAE dirhams (RS 50 crore) in the Big Ticket’s raffle draw series 235 held in Abu Dhabi. He won with his ticket number 232976 purchased on December 30. Haridasan who has been working as a driver in a private company in Mussafah Industrial Area will share the fortune with 10 colleagues.

‘This is unbelievable. I still don’t know what to say. I can’t talk. I am not in the right frame now. I never expected this’, said Haridasan to a UAE daily.

All the other prizes were also won by Indian expats. Aswin Aravindhakshan, won the second prize of Dh 2 million with his ticket number 390843 bought on December 16. Deepak Ramchand Bhattia,another Indian expat won third prize of 100,000 UAE dirhams with his ticket number 09612. Fourth prize of 90,000 UAE dirhams was won by Thejus Halbe. Two Indian expats Dinesh Harley and Sunilkumar Sasidharan won fifth and sixth prizes.

In December 2021, Big Ticket gave away Dh1 million each week. All four winners hail from India. The winners were Veqar Jafri, Bijesh Bose, Rafeek Mohammed Ahammed, Harun Sheikh.