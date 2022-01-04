Ajay Devgn is all set for a full-packed 2022, with Singham 3 and many more

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for a busy 2022, with numerous films scheduled for back-to-back releases. This year, the actor will make his digital debut with ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’, and he will also appear in cameo parts in films such as ‘RRR’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The actor will also appear in films such as ‘Thank God’, ‘Maidaan’, ‘Runway 34’, among others. Furthermore, Ajay and Rohit Shetty revealed that they will reunite for ‘Singham 3’ during the promotions of ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Ajay will begin filming for the official remake of the 2019 Tamil film ‘Kaithi’ this year, according to a source close to the actor. The film’s production is expected to begin in January, following the release of ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’. The series is expected to be one of the most popular Indian online shows on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is an Indian adaptation of the popular British series Luther, produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with BBC Studios India.

As per the source, the summer of 2022 will be significant for the actor since he will begin work on a project that is currently being kept under wraps, as well as the release of his film ‘Runway 34’. Following the release of Runway 34, he will begin shooting for ‘Maidaan’, a sports biopic centred on the golden age of Indian football (1952–1962). Devgn will play football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, popularly known as Rahim Saab, in the film.

The source also revealed that Ajay will wrap up this year with ‘Singham 3’ and will begin filming for the cop drama in the second half of 2022. Aside from the aforementioned films, Devgn will also appear in two additional projects that are still being kept under wraps.