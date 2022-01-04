Boult ProBass ZCharge wireless neckband earphones launched in India: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Boult ProBass ZCharge wireless neckband style earphones have been launched in India. The earphones will be available for purchase via Amazon and is priced Rs 1299. The compnay offers a one-year warranty. The earphones come in three colour options- Black, Blue, and Red.

The earphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life and support charging over USB Type-C. It offer 15 hours of playback after a 10-minute charge. The earphones support the latest Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, and are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance.

The neckband earphones also support touch gestures for both Google Assistant and Siri voice commands to change music tracks, check directions and make calls.