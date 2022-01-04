‘Bulli Bai App’: prime accused- Uttarakhand woman arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has arrested a woman, who is the main accused in the ‘Bulli Bai App’ case- in which photos of Muslim women were uploaded on an app for online ‘auction’, from Uttarakhand. The woman, who was handling three accounts related to the Bulli Bai app controversy, is being brought to Mumbai for investigation. She will be produced in Uttarakhand court for transit remand.

Earlier on Monday, a 21-year-old engineering student named Vishal Jha was arrested in the case, who is now now being questioned in Mumbai. The two are co-accused in the case and know each other. They are friends on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Hence, links have been established.