Dubai Health Authority announces timings of Covid testing, visa medical centres and hospitals

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced new working hours at its health facilities. The new working hours were announced the UAE government had shifted to new work week from January. The UAE had shifted to four-and-a-half day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.

Covid-19 testing centres: The Al Nasr Club Centre will work on weekdays from 7.30am to 3.30pm, while the Mall of the Emirates Centre will work on all days, from 10am to 6pm.

Medical Fitness Centres: The Rashidiya, Al Karama and Salem Smart Centres will be open from Monday to Thursday, from 7am to 10pm. The timings are from 7.30am until noon on Fridays.

The Al Quoz, Bur Dubai, Al Nahda, Al Garhoud, and Al Yalayes centres will work from Monday to Thursday between 7am and 10pm. On Friday, the centres will work in two shifts— a) 7.30am to 12pm; and b) 4pm to 8.30pm.

The DAFZA, the Al Lisaili, Emirates Airlines, and Knowledge Village Centres, will open from Monday to Thursday, from 7.30am to 3.30pm. On Fridays, the working hours will be from 7.30am until 12pm. The JAFZA, the Dubai International Financial Centre and Emirates Centre, will be open from Monday to Thursday, from 8am until 4pm. On Fridays, the working hours will be from 8am until 12.30pm.

At the Zabeel Centre, the working hours are 7.30am to 10pm, from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, the operating hours are 7.30am to 12pm.

The Land Department Centre will only open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 7.30am to 3.30pm, while the Al Muhaisnah Centre will work round-the-clock from Sunday to Thursday, and from 7am until 11pm (with a prayer break from 1pm to 2pm) on Fridays.

Primary healthcare centres: PHCs will work from Monday to Thursday, between 7.30am and 10pm, and on Friday, from 7.30am to 12pm. However, the Al Lisaili Health Centre, the Al Mizhar Health Centre, and the Abu Hail Health Centre will also be operational from 8am to 2.30pm on Sundays.

Specialized Centres: The Dubai Diabetes Centre, the Dubai Centre for Complementary Medicine, the Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre, and the Senior Citizens’ Happiness Centre, will be operational from Sunday to Thursday (7.30am until 3.30pm). On Fridays, the centres will work from 7.30am to 12pm.

The Dubai Fertility Centre will be operational from Monday to Thursday, from 7.30am to 3.30pm. On Fridays, the timings will be from 7.30am to 12pm. On weekends, from 10am until noon, the centre will work on an appointment basis.

The Dubai Centre for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation will work from Monday to Friday (7.30am to 6pm). On Sundays, the centre will operate from 9.30am to 7.30pm. The Dubai Blood Donation Centre will be open from 7am until 8.30pm.