Israel reopens to foreigners even as Omicron surges

Israel announced on Monday that foreigners with COVID-19 immunity certificates from nations classified as medium-risk will be allowed to enter the country from next week, partially overturning a ban imposed in late November in reaction to the fast-spreading Omicron strain.

As domestic coronavirus cases rise in the country, it appears that the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government views the wide travel restrictions as an obstruction for the recovery of the country’s economy. The Covid-19 restrictions had wreaked havoc on the winter tourism of the country in the past two years.

Foreign visitors from 199 ‘orange’ nations will be permitted to enter the country, starting January 9, if they can prove they are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Australia, Italy and Ireland are among the countries on the orange list. Among the 16 countries identified as ‘red’ or high COVID-19 risk, the ministry proposed that South Africa, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France, and Canada be changed to ‘orange.’