Israeli photographer captures flock of birds forming the shape of a spoon

Albert Keshet, an Israeli nature photographer, has photographed a flock of birds flying in the shape of a spoon packed with sugar in what can only be described as a photographic masterpiece. He took the picture while tens of thousands of starlings flew in a cluster in the same direction. A murmuration is a term for a group of starlings flying together.

Keshet took photos of birds in Jordan Valley and uploaded them on social media, where they quickly became popular. Albert Keshet captured the image on an early morning hike in the northern Jordan Valley. He said that he was required to stay at the location for around five to six hours in order to photograph birds.

According to reports, Keshet stated that the birds attempted to fly towards the sky at one point and began the dance of starlings. The starlings created the shape of a spoon in five seconds and then altered it to a bent spoon and that it looked like Uri Geller. He added that this was one of the most stunning photographs of starlings he had ever shot in his 10 years of photography.

Keshet quickly attracted the attention of netizens and Uri Geller, who is famed for spoon bending and other illusions. Geller posted the photo on Instagram with the note, ‘Hi friends This is a phenomenal photo by nature photographer Albert Keshet who captured a group of starlings that twist, turn, swoop and swirl across the sky in beautiful shape of a bent with a spoonful of sugar. What a natural gift for my birthday. Thanks Albert’.