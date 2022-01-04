Marvel film ‘Morbius’ postponed to April as Omicron surges

The January release of Marvel superhero film ‘Morbius’ has been postponed till April 1, Sony Corp’s movie studio informed in a statement.

The film starring Jared Leto in the title role was postponed several times during the COVID-19 outbreak. It was originally scheduled to be released on January 28.

The delay will be a hard blow to the theatre owners as they are already struggling with the virus attack which seems to be looming large to the present day

AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings Icn, and Cineworld Group have been praising Sony’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for its box office success. While ‘No Way Home’ is still showing in theatres, there aren’t any other major releases scheduled until the spring.

The rapid spread of the Omicron strain has sparked new concerns about whether or not people will feel safe going to the movies during the pandemic.