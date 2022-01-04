NATO’s foreign ministers gather to discuss Ukraine

NATO stated on Tuesday that a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from its 30 member countries will be held this week to review the situation in Ukraine and negotiations with Russia.

The alliance’s unusual meeting on Friday will kick off a week of intense diplomacy over the military buildup around Ukraine’s borders and measures to de-escalate tensions between the Cold War enemies.

President Joe Biden of the United States has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that if Moscow takes more military action against Ukraine, the US will retaliate with fresh sanctions. Putin retorted that such a move by the US might result in the nations’ ties breaking completely.