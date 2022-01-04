‘No one can win nuclear wars’, says China, Russia, Britain, France and America

According to a joint statement released by the Kremlin on Monday, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and France have pledged to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and a nuclear war.

It stated that the five permanent members of the UN Security Council consider it their primary responsibility to avert nuclear war and reduce strategic risks, while also trying to engage with other countries to establish a secure environment.

The English-language version of the statement stated, ‘We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.’

‘As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons — for as long as they continue to exist — should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war.’