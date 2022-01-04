‘Orphan children’s mother’ Sindhutai Sapkal passes away

Pune: Renowned social worker Sindhutai Sapkal, popularly known as ‘mother of orphan children’, passed away on Tuesday, following a heart attack at a private hospital in Pune. Sapkal, who had conferred with Padma Shri last year, was 75.

Sapkal had been admitted to the Galaxy Care Hospital in Pune and had undergone a hernia surgery one and a half months ago and recovery was very slow. ‘Today she died of a heart attack around 8 pm’, said Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, Medical Director of the hospital.

Also read: UP: Stampede like situation develops at Congress’ women’s marathon in Bareilly

Sapkal, who grew up in poverty and had to suffer immense hardships as a child, went on to set up institutes for orphan children. She adopted and took care of more than two thousand orphan kids in 40 years. For her exemplary contribution to society, Sindhutai has received more than 270 awards from various national and international organizations, including the Nari Shakti award, India’s highest civilian award dedicated to women, which was presented to her by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2017. Sindhutai was also honoured with the award of Dr. Pinnamaneni and Smt. Seetha Devi Foundation in 2019. ‘Mee Sindhutai Sapkal’, a Marathi-language based movie on her life was released in 2010.