Ranji Trophy, other domestic tournaments postponed amid surge in Covid cases

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided on Tuesday to postpone the start of the Ranji Trophy season, due to rising COVID cases in the country. The premier domestic cricket tournament of the country was slated to start from January 13.

‘The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women’s T20 League for the 2021-22 season in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The Ranji Trophy & Col C K Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month while the Senior Women’s T20 League was scheduled to commence in February’, an official statement by BCCI stated.

‘BCCI does not want to compromise the safety of the players, support staff, match officials and other participants involved and hence, has decided to put the three tournaments on hold till further notice. The BCCI will continue to assess the situation and take a call on the start of the tournaments accordingly’, the release added. ‘BCCI thanks and continues to appreciate the efforts of the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, match officials and all the service providers who put their best foot forward to host more than 700 matches across 11 tournaments in the current 2021-22 domestic season’, it further stated.

The Ranji Trophy is scheduled to be held in six cities including Bengaluru and Kolkata among others. The first round of the tournament was to start in multiple cities on January 13 but has been put off and the BCCI will deliberate on when to conduct the blue riband tournament some time later. Recently, the Bengal team reported six COVID-19 cases, including five players while Mumbai’s India player Shivam Dube also tested positive and is in isolation.