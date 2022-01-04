Turkey rolls out self-developed Covid-19 vaccine as daily cases peak

On Thursday, Turkey began administering Turkovac, a locally made COVID-19 vaccine, at hospitals across the country, in response to a significant increase in infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Turkey has previously provided more than 130 million doses of vaccines made as Sinovac by China and Pfizer/BioNTech in the United States. It also started providing booster shots to its citizens.

Turkish officials granted emergency usage authorization to Turkovac, last week, after months of delay for approval.

For the first time since October, daily coronavirus cases have crossed 30,000 in the country. On Monday, new infections increased by 30 percent and on Wednesday, the country recorded 36,000 Covid-19 infections, the highest daily cases reported since April 29.