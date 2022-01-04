Vegan ‘Chicken nuggets’!: Burger King comes up with revolutionary addition!

‘Veganism’ has become a lifestyle to many over recent years, due to various health and environmental reasons. This has subsequently increased the demand for plant-based foods, and to meet this, there are several restaurants and cafes offering an extensive range of vegan dishes on their menu, that are both delicious, healthy and eco friendly. Joining the bandwagon, Burger King became the first fast-food restaurant chain in the United Kingdom to launch vegan nuggets on their menu.

According to the official website of Burger King UK, these vegan nuggets include soy, wheat, celery, gluten et al. And just like their chicken counterpart, these vegan nuggets are also covered with a crunchy coating. The company claims that these nuggets are specially designed to ‘taste and look like’ regular chicken nuggets. The website adds that these vegan nuggets took years to be developed and have been certified by The Vegan Society, United Kingdom.

Burger King has been experimenting with plant-based burgers for some time now. Earlier in 2021, the fast-food chain had introduced plant-based whopper in the United States, Europe and Singapore, for a limited period of time. This initiative was undertaken to meet the demands of several vegan patrons. That’s not all. KFC and McDonald’s too launched plant-based alternatives of their chicken burgers to meet the increasing demand for vegan meat everywhere. Reportedly, McDonald’s Norway had also launched vegan nuggets last year, but it worked on their menu for just a limited period of time. Unlike Burger King’s soy-based vegan nuggets, McDonald’s offered nuggets that were made of corn, potato and chickpeas.