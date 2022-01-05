13 people killed in a fire breakout in US apartment

New York: Thirteen people as a massive fire broke out in public housing apartments in the eastern US city of Philadelphia on Wednesday, US media reported. The city’s fire department said that its officers arrived at the scene at 6:40 am and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story rowhouse.

Preliminary information indicates companies arrived at 6:40 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story rowhouse. It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control. More to come. — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) January 5, 2022

‘PFD responded to a fatal fire this morning on the 800 block of N. 23rd St’, it said in a tweet. ‘It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control’, they added. US networks including NBC and CBS reported that the blaze in the Fairmount area of the city had killed 13 people. The Philadelphia Inquirer said that the rowhouse was owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority. The newspaper cited police as saying that the three-storey home had been converted into two apartments.