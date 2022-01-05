2,708 new Covid-19 cases in UAE; no deaths reported, 743 recoveries

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has registered 2,708 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) informed on Wednesday.

The Ministry added that that no deaths have been reported, keeping the death toll at 2,170. MoHAP also noted that an additional 743 people had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 749,254. The newly detected infections were identified after the ministry conducting 469,028 PCR tests across the country, as part of the ramped up screening in recent weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Also read: Bihar: Two Deputy CMs and 3 other ministers test positive for COVID-19

The ministry also wished a speedy recovery to the infected patients, and urged the public to cooperate with health authorities. It further asked the people to continue abiding by precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, wearing masks and sanitisation to ensure public health and safety.