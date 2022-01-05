3 killed, 2 injured in explosion at fireworks factory

Chennai: 3 people lost their lives and 2 others were injured in a blast at a fireworks factory in Odaipatti in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. The blast took place at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Earlier on January 1, 5 people were killed and 10 were injured in a blast at a fireworks factory in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district.

Also Read: State government shuts schools, extends night curfew timings

Sivakasi, known as the country’s fireworks capital, has seen frequent accidents. In February last year, 12 people were killed and 36 others critically injured in a fire that broke out in a firecracker factory in Sivakasi area. The city produces 90% of the country’s firecrackers. As per reports, it provides livelihood to more than 800,000 people and manufactures crackers worth Rs 2,000 crore.