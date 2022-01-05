Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty edge higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices gained for the third day in a row. BSE Sensex surged by 208 points or 0.35% to 60,064. NSE Nifty gained 62 points or 0.35% to 17,867.

Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.27% and small-cap index shed 0.10%. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,833 shares advanced and 1,481 shares declined. The volatility index rose 6.18% to 17.12.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel and Indian Oil. The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Tech, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, PowerGrid and TCS.