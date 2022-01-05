Dubai Duty Free Raffle: Two expats win 1 million US dollar

Dubai: Two expats won $ 1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion in 2022. Rolf Hartung a 67-year-old German national and Tajinder Dhanjal, a Kenyan national has won the fortune.

Rolf Hartung based in Dubai for the last 20 years had purchased his ticket online on December 17, 2021. Hartung who works at Al Zahra Hospital is the seventh German national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Tajinder Dhanjal had purchased her winning ticket online. Dhanjal is the third Kenyan national to have won in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Hashem Almousawi, a 63-year-old Kuwaiti national based in Mansouriya, won a Mercedes Benz S500 in the Finest Surprise draw