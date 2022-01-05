Aadhar-PAN Card link – vital to be completed by March 31; Get details here

If individuals do not connect their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar card by March 31, 2022, it would be difficult to invest in mutual funds and stocks or open a bank account. Cardholders’ PANs will become invalid if they do not complete this vital linkage by the deadline. Not only that, if not done by the deadline, a hefty penalty will be levied.

The government has set the deadline of March 31, 2022, after deferring the last day for Aadhaar-PAN linkage. If people are unable to finish the assignment by then, their PAN will become invalid, and they will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 to reactivate it. Furthermore, according to reports, if a person uses their PAN card while it is inactive, they may face a penalty of up to Rs 10,000.

It is critical to accomplish the vital task as soon as possible since failing to do so might cost more money. If you are not sure how to link your PAN and Aadhaar card, here is a step-by-step tutorial.

Step 1: Register on the official tax e-filing online portal Step 2: After registration, fill in the login details – login ID, password and date of birth. Step 3: A pop up will ask you to link your PAN card with Aadhar. If not, click on profile settings and then select Link Aadhaar. Step 4: Check auto-filled details on the next page. Step 5: If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the Link Aadhaar button. Step 6: Receive message of PAN-Aadhaar linking completed successfully.