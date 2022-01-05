‘Baby promoting Gehraiyaan’: Ranveer extends Bday wishes to Deepika with a dash of humour

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh came up with a quirky, hilarious Instagram post, wishing his wife- Actor Deepika Padukkone on her 36th birthday.

In the picture posted on Instagram, Deepika can be seen swimming in the sea with the sunset in the background. ‘My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday! @deepikapadukone’, Ranveer captioned the post. The post was taken over by netizens within hours of being posted.

On the unversed, Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film which is set to release next month is titled Gehraiyaan.

Meanwhile, Deepika posted a video of a montage of her moments from award shows, and then expressed that she forgot who she was at a point when she was building her career. ‘When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while…and the life you you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss…don’t be afraid. And doors will open where you never knew they would’, she captioned her post.