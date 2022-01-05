BMW launches electric SUV BMW iX M60: Know the features

Mumbai: Luxury carmakers, BMW has launched its electric SUV BMW iX M60. The company offers the updated SUV in 7 colour options- Alpine White, Dark Graphite, Phytonic Blue, Blue Ridge Mountain, Storm Bay, Oxide Grey, and Aventurin Red.

The SUV is powered by two electric motors and a 111.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack. It is capable of producing 610 horsepower and 1,100 Nm. It gets a credible EPA-estimated all electric range of 450 kilometres on a single charge. It can accelerate from a standstill to 98 kilometers per hour in just 3.6 seconds, and gets an electronically limited top speed of up to 250 km/h.