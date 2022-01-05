Civic authority issues new travel guidelines for passengers

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued new travel guidelines for international passengers arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). According to the revised guidelines, all international passengers arriving at the CSMIA must undergo rapid RT-PCR test. The cost for the Rapid RT-PCT test will be borne by the passengers. Earlier, RT-PCR test was mandatory only for international travelers arriving from ‘countries at risk’.

A routine RT-PCR test will be conducted for those passengers who tested Covid-19 positive and the sample will be sent for genome sequencing and the passenger will be sent to institutional quarantine. Passengers tested Covid-19 negative must undergo 7-days home quarantine.

All symptomatic passengers testing positive at the airport will be admitted at Seven Hills Hospital, while asymptomatic passengers will be admitted to BKC or Kanjurmarg Jumbo Covid Facility.