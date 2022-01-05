Country to ban flights from India and Pakistan among 8 others

Hong Kong: Hong Kong banned flights from eight countries starting from January 8, 2022 to January 21. The administration took this decision to prevent the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19. The countries included in the list are Australia, Canada, Philippines, France, Pakistan, India, the Uk and US.

The authorities in the city cancelled all events from January 7 to 20. The government has banned indoor dining in restaurants after 6pm from Friday. It ordered to close swimming pools, sports centres, gyms, bars and clubs, museums and other venues for two weeks. All cruises have also been cancelled.

Hong Kong has reported 114 Omicron cases. Most of the cases were reported among foreign visitors.