Father donates small intestine to son, both safe after transplant

In the South Indian City of Chennai, a 7 hour surgery involving eight surgeons and 24 nurses was undertaken to save the life of a 4-year-old whose small intestine had stopped working. The difficult procedure entailed removing 150cm of the father’s small intestine and transferring it into his kid.

Doctors revealed details about the highly unusual disease the boy had and the transplant they performed over three months after the procedure, as the father and kid went to their regular lives.

It all started when Guhan, a four-year-old kid, began vomiting suddenly and erratically. After visiting a hospital, the family learned that their kid had been diagnosed with ‘volvulus’, a disorder in which his smaller intestine was twisted and cut off from blood flow.

The parents had no choice but to let the physicians to completely remove their son’s small intestine in order to rescue him. The little child, on the other hand, had to go through a lot of problems since he had to be connected to intravenous feeding (nutrients given straight into the veins) for even his basic needs. He couldn’t be fed like other children since the food he regularly ate would exacerbate his already weak health.

The family was later informed about the option of intestine transplantation after contacting Rela Hospital in Chennai. Despite the dangers, the family decided to go forward with the treatment since it was the only way to save their sick kid.

Guhan’s father, Swaminathan, gave 150cm of his small intestine for the transplant, which might stretch as long as six metres. Guhan had to rely on IV sustenance for many months after the surgery was successfully conducted on September 13 last year. As his body adjusted to the new organ, he gradually resumed regular eating habits.

This transplant technique was acknowledged as Asia’s Youngest Small Intestine Transplant surgery by the Asia Book of Records.