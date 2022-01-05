Here are four disadvantages of drinking lemon water daily

The weight watching world will be streaming their site with too many shortcuts to have an hourglass figure! Among those, drinking lemon eater on empty stomach every day is an important one. If you, too, are a fan of this so-called magic mantra, you should stop right now as this quick drink can do more harm than good if consumed daily.

While there are countless other advantages, such as improved digestion, fresh breath and Vitamin C consumption, the truth that everything is healthy in moderation cannot be overlooked. So, if you want to get the most out of lemon water and reap its advantages without causing harm, drink it in moderation.

If you are still not convinced, read the following four reasons to quit drinking lemon water on a regular basis.

It can cause tooth decay: Drinking lemon water on a daily basis can weaken tooth enamel and lead to tooth decay. The acid in lemon juice is the explanation behind this.

It may cause nausea and heartburn: This is again due to the presence of acids in lemon.

Also Read: Facebook, WhatsApp granted more time by HC to reply to CCI notices

It may leave you with an upset stomach: Lemon water may be unpleasant on your stomach if consumed in large quantities and on a frequent basis. It may cause an upset stomach and, if you have any gastro difficulties, it may aggravate them.

It may cause frequent urination: Dehydration and frequent urination are two possible negative effects of drinking too much lemon water. Lemon juice is abundant in ascorbic acid, or vitamin C, which is a diuretic. It stimulates the production of urine in the kidneys, allowing the body to eliminate excess salt and fluids more quickly. As a result, you may feel compelled to use your washroom more frequently than usual.