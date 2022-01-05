PM Modi’s ‘made it alive’ statement; Congress raises questions

New Delhi: After the alleged security lapse in Punjab, Congress leaders raised questions regarding the reported statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he told the airport officials they should ‘thank their Chief Minister’ that he made it alive to the airport. The Congress questioned whether he really said it, wondering why the comment had not been confirmed either by the BJP or Prime Minister’s Office.

Officials at Bhatinda Airport tell ANI that PM Modi on his return to Bhatinda airport told officials there,“Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” pic.twitter.com/GLBAhBhgL6 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

According to ANI, PM Modi told Bhatinda airport officials: ‘Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya (Thank your Chief Minister that I could make it alive to the Bathinda airport)’. ‘Why is the PMO, BJP ministers or PM not saying this? Was the PM’s convoy attacked? Was there any Naxalite or terrorist there?’, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala questioned. PM Modi was stuck on a highway in Bathinda for around 15- 20 minutes because of protesting farmers. Modi’s rally in Ferozpur was also cancelled due to alleged ‘security breach’.

PM Modi was to be flown by chopper to a rally in Ferozepur. Due to bad weather, he decided to travel by road but just 10 km from the site, his convoy was blocked by protesters. The Congress also questioned the sudden change in the PM’s plans. The Punjab Police was told about the change of plans, the Union Home Ministry said in a statement. The home ministry has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government in the middle of the political ruckus taking place on the matter.

Calling it an unprecedented breach of any Prime Minister’s security, the BJP accused the Congress of endangering PM Modi. ‘The Congress’ attempt to harm the Prime Minister failed’, said the BJP’s Smriti Irani. BJP chief JP Nadda lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a series of tweets and accused him of refusing to take phone calls.

????? ?? ??????????? ????? ?? ??? ?? ??? ???? ?? ?? ????? ?? ?????? ???? ?? ????? ?? ????? ????? ????? ?????? ???????? ?? ???? ???? ??????, ??????????? ?????????? ??? ??????? ???? ???? ???? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ????????? ?? ?????? ?????? ?????? — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

However, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied any security breach during Prime Minister’s visit to Ferozepur, and said that his government had no information about the PM’s travel via road from Bathinda airport to Ferozepur. Channi noted that PM Modi’s plan to travel by road was made at the ‘last minute’ and claimed that he was up late at night overseeing security arrangements for the rally. ‘70,000 chairs were put up for rally but only 700 people turned up’, he slammed back at BJP following the allegations.

