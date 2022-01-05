‘Thank CM, at least I reached Bathinda airport alive’: PM Modi slams Punjab Govt over security lapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a ‘major lapse’ in his providing security for the PM of the country. PM Modi, upon his return to Bathinda airport, slammed the government and said to the officials, ‘Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bathinda airport tak zinda laut paaya’ (Thank your CM that I returned to the Bathinda Airport alive).

In a statement, the Home Ministry said that after the ‘major security lapse’ in the prime minister’s travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return. The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said. Modi’s rally in Ferozpur was also cancelled due to alleged ‘security breach’.

‘The PM’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed,’ the statement further read.

BJP president J P Nadda accused the Congress government in Punjab of trying ‘all possible tricks to scuttle’ PM Modi’s programmes, including the Ferozpur rally, in the state. ‘Protestors were given access to the Prime Minister’s route while the Punjab CS (chief secretary) and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear. To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain anyone who believes in democratic principles’, he said in a tweet. ‘By their cheap antics, Congress government in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development and have no respect for freedom fighters too’, he said, accusing that it was done as the ruling party in the state fears a resounding defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi refuted the Centre’s claim of ‘security lapse’. Channi noted that PM Modi’s plan to travel by road was made at the ‘last minute’ and claimed that he was up late at night overseeing security arrangements for the rally. ‘70,000 chairs were put up for rally but only 700 people turned up’, he slammed back at BJP following the allegations.