125 passengers on a charter flight tested positive for COVID-19

More than 100 passengers traveling from Italy to India tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on arrival on Thursday (January 6), according to ANI, an Indian news agency. The airport director, VK Seth, told the media that as many as 125 passengers of a chartered flight from Milan were found to have been positive after arriving in Amritsar, in the northwestern Indian state of Punjab.

According to officials, 179 passengers boarded the chartered flight YU-661, which landed at Amritsar airport at around 1.30 pm local time on Wednesday. According to the Indian Health Ministry, Italy is one of the ‘at risk’ countries. As reported by the news agency, 160 passengers were available for testing and 125 of them tested positive for Covid.

According to officials, 19 out of 179 passengers were children or infants who were exempted from RT-PCR testing at the airport. According to the officials, the charter flight between Milan and Amritsar was operated by EuroAtlantic Airways from Portugal. Over 90,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in India on Thursday, including 325 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health, the positivity rate is at 6.43 percent with 2,85,401 active cases in the country and 90,928 total cases.