Australia denies entry to Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, the world number one tennis player, was denied entry to Australia on Thursday despite receiving a medical exemption from the country’s COVID-19 vaccine regulations in order to compete in the Australian Open.

Australia’s border force informed that his visa had been cancelled.

The Serbian player, who is aiming for a record-tying 21st Grand Slam victory at the Open commencing January 17, would request an injunction to prevent him from being sent back. Djokovic was on his way to a Melbourne hotel.

According to a source close to the tournament, the tennis star, who was left stranded at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport overnight amid a brewing political storm, received a letter from the Australian government stating that his visa had been denied and that he would be removed from the country on Thursday.