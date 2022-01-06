Centre constitutes three-member committee to enquire security lapse in PM’s Punjab visit

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) constituted a three-member committee on Thursday to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur on Wednesday, which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk.

Home Ministry spokesperson in a Tweet shared the move taken by the Ministry and informed that ‘the three-member committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and comprising of Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and Shri S. Suresh, IG, SPG’. The committee is advised to submit the report at the earliest, the spokesperson said.

The moves come after the Home Ministry on Wednesday also sought a detailed report from the Punjab government over the security lapse. The Home Ministry in a statement had then informed that it asked the state government to ‘fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action’. In the statement, the Home Ministry said that after the ‘major security lapse’ in the prime minister’s travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return. The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said. Modi’s rally in Ferozpur was also cancelled due to alleged ‘security breach’.