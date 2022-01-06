IND vs SA test II: Captain’s knock help South Africa for a series levelling win against India

With the spectacular innings played by captain Dean Elgar (96*), the hosts bagged a seven-wicket victory at the Wanderers, a venue which India so proudly called their fortress away from home. The defeat was India’s first at the Bull Ring in 30 years.

Team India were all out for 202 runs in the first innings after which South Africa scored 229 runs. After two sessions were lost to incessant rain, South Africa, chasing 240, came out needing 122 runs for a memorable win with eight wickets in hand. The other crucial contributions came from Aiden Markram (31), Rassie van der Dussen (40), Keegan Peterson (28) and Temba Bavuma (23 not out off 45).

With the win, South Africa have now levelled the series with India having won the Centurion opener by 118 runs. The Cape Town will be the series decider now, which will begin from January 11.