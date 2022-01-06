Kazakh violence results in 18 officers killed, over 700 injured: Reports

Kazakhstan is experiencing ongoing turmoil that has resulted in 18 deaths and over 700 injuries. Kazakh news station Khabar 24 reported the death toll at midday, saying that the body of one of the slain security officials was discovered with its head chopped off. The agency quotes Russian news agencies Interfax and RIA Novosti as confirming the death toll.

Bursts of gunfire resonated through the streets of Kazakhstan’s main city as soldiers dispatched from Moscow worked to suppress major unrest. Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds jailed as a result. In the days following the storming of several government buildings, an AFP correspondent heard regular bursts of gunfire coming from a central square.

On Wednesday, demonstrators ransacked and damaged the federal government buildings in Almaty, and burned-out automobiles littered the streets. Bullet shells littered the grounds of the presidential palace, which was attacked by them.