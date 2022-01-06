Lack of chips to continue to affect UK car market in 2022

After wreaking havoc on vehicle supply in UK in 2021, a global semiconductor chip shortage will continue to hamper British car sales this year and into 2023, an industry association revealed.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, around one in every six new cars sold in the UK in 2021 will be either a battery electric (BEV) or a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and overall new car registrations will increase by about 1 percent to 1.65 million units, up from 1.63 million in 2020.

Due to a shortage of chips, which are used in everything from brake sensors to power steering to entertainment systems, automakers around the world have had to halt or suspend production of cars, driving up the cost of both new and used vehicles despite strong customer demand.