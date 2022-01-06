Mumbai man arrested over brutal murder of live-in partner

Mumbai: A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly brutally murdering his living partner in the western suburb of Sakinaka, Mumbai, on Thursday. The accused Raju Neele allegedly killed his girlfriend Manisha Jadhav(29) by slitting her throat, as he suspected her of having another affair.

The accused was apprehended by locals following the incident at Sangharsh Nagar locality in the early hours of the day, an official said. The accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and further investigation is underway, the official added.

